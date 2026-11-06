How Nora Fatehi and Sukesh first met...

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Actor Nora Fatehi told a Delhi court on Friday that she was first introduced to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar over the phone by his wife, Leena Paulose, after she attended an event in Chennai in December 2020.Fatehi appeared as a listed witness before Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving Chandrasekhar.The actor told the court that the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had called her for questioning during the investigation and asked her about Leena and Sukesh.Recounting how she came in contact with the couple, Fatehi said she had been booked for an event in Chennai in December 2020 through an agency called Exceed Entertainment. Leena was the organiser of the event, which was held for charity."I met Leena Paulose for the first time at the event itself," she told the court.Fatehi said she was a Canadian citizen and had been working in Indian films since 2014. Her professional engagements were then managed by T-Series, while her work is currently handled by Dharma and T-Series, she said.Explaining the booking arrangements for foreign artistes, she said they were required to work through their management companies, which also received the payments on their behalf.In the case of the Chennai event, however, she did not receive any fee. The organisers covered her travel, staff, hair and make-up expenses and arranged a night's stay at a five-star hotel, she said.Fatehi added that T-Series was her employer at the time and that the Exceed Entertainment team handled the arrangements for the event.She told the court that while she was getting ready, members of the event team informed her that Leena wanted to meet her along with some family members. Leena subsequently came to her room with two videographers and others, carrying gifts."Leena introduced herself as the owner of Nail Artistry Salon," Fatehi said.According to her testimony, Leena then said her husband wanted to speak to her. She called Sukesh and put the phone on speaker."The husband (Sukesh) told me: 'Thank you for coming; we are huge fans and we would like to do more events in future'," Fatehi told the court.During the same conversation, Leena spoke about gifting her a car. Sukesh also asked her to accept it, the actor said.After the call, Fatehi and her team left for the event, where she appeared as the chief guest and judged a dance competition.The court has asked the actor to appear again on November 30. She had been summoned twice earlier as well.