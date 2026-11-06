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Horse-trading' bid to topple TVK govt: Former Madurai Deputy Mayor held

Fri, 06 November 2026
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The Madurai City Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested former deputy Mayor and AIADMK functionary P M Mannan on charges of attempting to bribe a ruling TVK MLA to vote against the state government during a possible no-confidence motion.

Mannan was taken into custody in the morning for allegedly offering a sum ranging between Rs 15 crore and Rs 30 crore to Madurai Central TVK MLA Madhar Badruddin, also known as Mustafa. 

The illicit offer was reportedly routed through the legislator's assistant, Kani.

According to police sources, Mannan was subjected to intense interrogation for over four hours by a special team led by deputy commissioner of police, MP Divya. 

Security has been beefed up in the area as a large number of the AIADMK leader's supporters gathered following the arrest.

Authorities are currently expediting the process to produce him before a magistrate for remand.

Meanwhile, investigators were also questioning Kani, the MLA's assistant who filed the official complaint.

The CCB is scrutinising alleged telephonic conversations and audio evidence to uncover the broader network behind the horse-trading attempt.

The olice are working to identify other key individuals involved in the alleged conspiracy to topple the TVK government.

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