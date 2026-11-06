Grinding stone murders: Cabbie bludgeons wife, six of her kin

09:37

A cab driver allegedly murdered six members of his wife's family, including a seven-year-old boy, over domestic disputes in Bengaluru's Srirampura locality, police sources said on Friday.



The accused, Shekhar, allegedly carried out the killings over two days at his house near Basroom Circle before dumping the bodies at different locations, including Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district and Charmadi Ghat in coastal Karnataka, the sources said.



The Rajajinagar police have arrested Shekhar and are questioning him to establish the sequence of events and when the murders took place.



According to police sources, Shekhar had been frequently quarrelling with his wife, Sunita, whom he married about 20 years ago, over her visits to her parental home.



Efforts by relatives to resolve the differences had failed. Shekhar allegedly grew increasingly resentful of the support Sunita received from her mother and brothers and decided to kill them.



The killings took place at a house on 59th Cross, near Basroom Circle, within the Rajajinagar police station limits, the sources said.



Shekhar allegedly first killed Sunita with a grinding stone, wrapped her body in cloth and dumped it near Nandi Hills. He then switched off her mobile phone and told neighbours that she had gone on a trip, apparently to avoid suspicion.



The following day, he allegedly invited his brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his house for a party and killed them with the same grinding stone.



He then allegedly killed their wives, Divya and Nalini, his mother-in-law Rupavati and Shivakumar's seven-year-old son, Puneeth, the sources said.



The case came to light after Nalini's mother filed a missing-person complaint at Srirampura police station on Thursday. During the investigation, police uncovered the alleged killings and arrested Shekhar.



After the murders, the accused allegedly used chemicals to clean the house and remove bloodstains.



Police have seized the car allegedly used to transport the bodies and the grinding stone believed to have been used in the killings.



Puneeth's body was recovered following an extensive search near Nandi Hills. Efforts were continuing to locate the remaining bodies, police said.



Shekhar reportedly told investigators that he was distressed over domestic disputes. Police are also examining whether anyone helped him carry out the killings, including the possible involvement of his daughter.



Investigators are also trying to establish how the murders went unnoticed in a residential neighbourhood.