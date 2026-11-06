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Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar in hospital

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday morning arrived at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Pawar senior, also arrived at the hospital to meet her ailing father.  

Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. Ths came days later he was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. 

Supriya Sule had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable. 

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