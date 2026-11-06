Gauhati HC Quashes Pranab Doley's NSA Detention

18:41

IMAGE: Pranab Doley.. Photograph: X

"The high court has quashed Pranab Doley's detention on three grounds. First, the allegations relied upon by the detaining authority were not proximate. Second, the materials on which the detention order was based were not supplied to Doley. Third, the representation submitted by the detainee was not disposed of," Borthakur said.



He said these were essential procedural safeguards guaranteed under Article 22 of the Constitution and that their violation had rendered the detention order unsustainable.



Borthakur said the judgment would pave the way for Doley's release from custody.



"With the detention order now quashed, the next step will be Pranab Doley's release," he added.



Doley was initially arrested in Guwahati on July 13 and subsequently lodged in Golaghat district jail. He was granted bail on July 29 in connection with a protest held in June.



However, a day after securing bail, the Assam government invoked the National Security Act against him, resulting in his continued detention.



The preventive detention order, issued under Section 3(2) of the NSA, stated that his detention was necessary and directed that he remain lodged in Golaghat district jail.



Doley, an indigenous land rights activist, has been at the forefront of protests against a proposed five-star hotel project near the Kaziranga national park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



He and other activists have raised concerns over the project's potential impact on the fragile ecology of the region, besides its implications for the land rights and livelihoods of indigenous communities living around the protected area.



His detention had drawn criticism from several indigenous organisations and international groups, which expressed solidarity with him and questioned the use of preventive detention laws against activists campaigning for land and environmental rights.





Earlier, on August 27, a division bench comprising Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund had issued notices to the Union government and the Assam government while hearing a petition challenging Doley's detention under the NSA.



With the detention order now quashed, Doley's continued incarceration under the NSA has lost its legal basis, paving the way for his release, subject to any other lawful custody order.





-- SABIR NISHAT

The Gauhati high court has quashed the preventive detention of indigenous land rights activistunder the National Security Act 1980, citing three major procedural lapses and violations of constitutional safeguards.A division bench of the high court set aside the detention order, observing that the allegations forming the basis of his detention lacked proximity and that mandatory procedures required under the law had not been followed.Senior advocate, who represented Doley, said the court had identified three grounds for quashing the detention order.