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Fire breaks out in train coach in Punjab, passengers escape unhurt

Fri, 06 November 2026
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A fire-gutted train coach in Patiala, Punjab on Friday./ANI Photo
A fire-gutted train coach in Patiala, Punjab on Friday./ANI Photo
A fire broke out in a train coach near Sarai Banjara railway station in Patiala on the Rajpura-Sirhind railway section on Friday, but passengers escaped unhurt, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred in a general coach of a train headed from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

When the train reached near Sarai Banjara railway station near Rajpura, a fire suddenly erupted in one of the coaches, which soon spread to two more coaches, a Government Railway Police official said.

The train was promptly brought to a halt, following which panic-stricken passengers rushed out of the affected coach. 

A fourth coach also suffered minor damage in the fire.

"There were no injuries in the incident. The passengers were later accommodated in another train," he said.

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