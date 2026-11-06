Fire breaks out in train coach in Punjab, passengers escape unhurt

17:20

A fire-gutted train coach in Patiala, Punjab on Friday./ANI Photo





A fourth coach also suffered minor damage in the fire.



"There were no injuries in the incident. The passengers were later accommodated in another train," he said.

A fire broke out in a train coach near Sarai Banjara railway station in Patiala on the Rajpura-Sirhind railway section on Friday, but passengers escaped unhurt, officials said.According to officials, the incident occurred in a general coach of a train headed from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.When the train reached near Sarai Banjara railway station near Rajpura, a fire suddenly erupted in one of the coaches, which soon spread to two more coaches, a Government Railway Police official said.The train was promptly brought to a halt, following which panic-stricken passengers rushed out of the affected coach.