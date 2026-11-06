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Fire breaks out at high-rise at Mumbai's Ghatkopar; nobody injured

Fri, 06 November 2026
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A fire broke out in a 25-storey residential building in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Friday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

According to preliminary information, the fire erupted on the 23rd floor of Kukreja Palace Building on Vallabh Baug Lane at Pantnagar in Ghatkopar, which was reported to the fire brigade at 8.08 pm, they said.

After being alerted, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot, and a firefighting operation is currently underway.

Along with the fire brigade staffers, the personnel of the Mumbai police, Adani Electricity, public works department and the local administrative ward staff gathered at the site to assist, the officials said.

Further details regarding the fire were awaited.

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