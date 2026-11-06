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FDA suspends food licence of Blinkit, Zepto, 103 others

Fri, 06 November 2026
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it has suspended the licences of 105 food business outlets, including those linked to Blinkit and Zepto, and ordered seven establishments to shut operations over multiple violations found during a special inspection drive undertaken ahead of Diwali.

The action was taken on November 4 and 5 across the state, with quick-commerce platforms Blinkit and Zepto among the establishments whose licences were suspended, an official statement said.

The FDA statement said the 105 suspended licences included 39 in the Nashik division, 28 in Mumbai, 20 in Pune, 15 in Amravati, two in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and one in Thane.

The seven establishments directed to close operations included three in Pune, two in Amravati and one each in Mumbai and Konkan divisions.

The list of establishments facing licence suspension included Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd and Zepto Ltd in Mumbai, besides food manufacturers, sweet shops, hotels, restaurants and caterers, said the regulator.

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LIVE! FDA suspends food licence of Blinkit, Zepto, 103 others
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