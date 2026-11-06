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Elephant calf flown from Kerala to Vantara for treatment

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
An 18-month-old elephant calf weighing around 125 to 130 kg will receive specialised treatment after being flown from the Kodanad elephant centre, Keralam, to Vantara, Gujarat, on November 6, Friday.

The calf, suffering from a genetic bone disorder and unable to stand or walk, will be flown to Jamnagar for treatment at Vantara, the Kerala forest department said. 

The elephant calf was loaded onto an animal ambulance will with the help of 10-12 people and a crane and taken to Nedumbassery airport, from where a chartered flight, with veterinary experts on board, will fly it to Jamnagar.

The calf was brought to Kodanad soon after its birth for treatment. After it fell once, the authorities realised it had genetic disorders such as bone-related osteopenia.

The treatment will involve hormonal therapy and hydrotherapy. The time period is expected to last four to six months, depending on the calf's progress. Vantara had agreed to bear the entire cost of the treatment. 

While the mahout would remain with the calf throughout the treatment, the assistant forest veterinary officer and other officials would also visit Vantara to monitor its condition.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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