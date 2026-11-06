Electricity restored to 29 lakh consumers in cyclone-affected areas in Andhra

10:00

Andhra Pradesh power utilities have restored electricity to nearly 29 lakh consumers in cyclone-affected areas, with restoration work progressing across coastal districts.



Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand reviewed the restoration operations at the State Load Dispatch Centre (APSLDC) and appreciated electricity personnel for working round the clock under challenging weather conditions.



"Electricity supply has been restored to nearly 29 lakh consumers in cyclone-hit areas, and restoration work is continuing across the affected coastal districts," Vijayanand said in an official release late on Thursday.



Cyclone Murasu, which made landfall near Kothapatnam on November 3, severely damaged power infrastructure in Bapatla, Prakasam, Palnadu, Guntur, NTR and Krishna districts.



"Despite extensive damage to power infrastructure, our teams have worked continuously to restore electricity to households, farmers and businesses. Our foremost priority has been the safety and well-being of citizens," Vijayanand said.



He said some areas were still facing restoration delays as electricity poles had fallen into ponds and waterlogging was preventing field personnel from erecting new poles. Officials were making alternative arrangements to provide temporary power supply in such locations.



The cyclone also damaged several extra-high-tension transmission lines. A 220-kV terminal tower collapsed in Bapatla, bringing down its lines across the 132-kV Parchuru-Chirala corridor. Technical teams cleared the obstruction despite strong flood currents and restored power supply.