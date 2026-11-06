Eknath Shinde meets Sharad Pawar in hospital

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Eknath Shinde. Pic: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday visited Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and enquired about his health.



Pawar (85) is undergoing treatment for chest infection at the private hospital, where he was admitted three days ago.



"He (Pawar) is doing very well. There is no reason to worry. He may be discharged tomorrow (Saturday). He is in good condition and his will power is strong," Shinde said while talking to reporters.



Shinde said during the hospital visit, Pawar asked about the drought situation in the state, particularly Satara -- both prominent politicians have their ancestral roots in the western Maharashtra district.



The deputy CM, who heads the ruling coalition ally Shiv Sena, maintained the former Union agriculture minister was sensitive to the drought situation in the state, where 304 talukas are facing a severe water scarcity due to a deficient monsoon this year.



The Shiv Sena chief insisted no political inference should be drawn from the meeting with Pawar, a prominent Opposition politician.



Shinde said Pawar is a senior leader and there is no politics behind the visit to check on his health.



"My relations with him go beyond politics," he emphasised.



During the hospital visit, Shinde was accompanied by his party's Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora and Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson Sachin Ahir.



Pawar was first admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2. After discharge on November 4, he was admitted to the Mumbai hospital the same day.