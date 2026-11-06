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EC offers fresh chance to electors left out of SIR in 7 states

Fri, 06 November 2026
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The Election Commission on Friday decided to provide another opportunity to electors in seven states who were marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD), and whose Enumeration Forms were issued but not received back, resulting in their exclusion from the Draft Electoral Rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The directions apply to Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland.

The EC has also asked officials to establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure that no eligible elector is deprived of the opportunity to be included in the Final Electoral Roll, while preventing duplicate enrolments.

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