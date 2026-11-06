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Drinking coffee on an empty stomach

Fri, 06 November 2026
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13:16
Photograph: Kind courtesy Julius Schorzman/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Julius Schorzman/Wikimedia Commons
Always an issue of controversy, opinion on it is not divided in the medical fraternity. 

Recently social media posts revived this issue, according to New York Post, when it was declared that coffee unnaturally jacks up cortisol, a stress hormone that can hurt your gut. 

But Dr Asma Khapre, a gastroenterologist at GastroHealth in Fairfax, Virginia, in an interview with Fox News Digital, disagreed: 'Coffee doesn't seem to cause major problems when you drink it on an empty stomach. Studies haven't really shown that it causes problems (with) your cortisol or blood sugar or any other kind of metabolic issues'. 

Healthline also debunks any connection, saying beliefs that coffee on an empty stomach aggravates gut problems like irritable bowel syndrome and brings on heartburn, ulcers, nausea, acid reflux, and indigestion, don't have scientific basis.

Registered dietitian Anthony DiMarino, writing in leading US medical centre, Cleveland Clinic's website, explains: 'Your digestive system is incredibly complex and efficient. Most people don't have any problem drinking coffee on an empty stomach'.

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

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