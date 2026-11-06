

Registered dietitian Anthony DiMarino, writing in leading US medical centre, Cleveland Clinic's website, explains: 'Your digestive system is incredibly complex and efficient. Most people don't have any problem drinking coffee on an empty stomach'.





-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

But Dr Asma Khapre, a gastroenterologist at GastroHealth in Fairfax, Virginia, in an interview with, disagreed: 'Coffee doesn't seem to cause major problems when you drink it on an empty stomach. Studies haven't really shown that it causes problems () your cortisol or blood sugar or any other kind of metabolic issues'.also debunks any connection, saying beliefs that coffee on an empty stomach aggravates gut problems like irritable bowel syndrome and brings on heartburn, ulcers, nausea, acid reflux, and indigestion, don't have scientific basis.