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Donald Trump to celebrate Diwali in White House

Fri, 06 November 2026
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11:53
Image: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Image: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
The United States of America is celebrating Diwali this year across cities, with governors of five states and at least 20 mayors celebrating Diwali. 

United States President Donald Trump is also set to participate in a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office at the White House on November 6, Friday

The tradition was started by former president George W Bush. 

The ceremonies were earlier held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where the Indian diaspora, Indian-American community and diplomats participated in the events.

President Barack Obama was the first US president who lit a diya at the White House back in 2009.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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