Donald Trump to celebrate Diwali in White House

11:53

Image: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters





United States President Donald Trump is also set to participate in a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office at the White House on November 6, Friday



The tradition was started by former president George W Bush.





The ceremonies were earlier held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where the Indian diaspora, Indian-American community and diplomats participated in the events.



President Barack Obama was the first US president who lit a diya at the White House back in 2009.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The United States of America is celebrating Diwali this year across cities, with governors of five states and at least 20 mayors celebrating Diwali.