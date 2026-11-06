Diwali festive hiring: Gig jobs rise by 20 per cent

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Image posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters





-REDIFF GETAHEAD

Ahead of the festive season, companies across India are stepping up hiring for temporary and gig roles. E-commerce, logistics and retail are driving the demand with tier II and tier III cities reporting a sharp rise in job postings.According to Varun Sachdeva, CEO, India, NLB Services, "Gig and temporary workforce hiring has witnessed a 15 to 20 per cent increase this year, with 2 to 2.5 lakh expected across H2. Quick commerce and e-commerce are dominating the trend with 18 per cent and 12 per cent hiring share, respectively.Logistics and last-mile delivery hiring is projected to grow by 30 to 35 per cent.Organised retail and e-commerce are expected to see 25 to 28 per cent growth, followed by hospitality at 25 per cent."As per Sachdeva, roles in delivery and last-mile operations, warehouse management, picking, packing and inventory handling are driving the demand.An increasing demand for rider partners, transport personnel, and fulfilment executives has also been registered.