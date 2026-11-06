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Diljit Dosanjh to perform in Las Vegas for Latin Grammies

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Image: @diljitdosanjh/ X
Image: @diljitdosanjh/ X
The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards will see Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh perform at the event, marking another milestone in the actor-singer's career.

The El Sueño singer's participation at the 27th edition of the awards was confirmed by the Latin Recording Academy. The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye," Diljit's team commented on the Latin Recording Academy's Instagram post announcing the news.

Diljit's latest collaboration is with Daddy Yankee in a track called Pokito

Daddy Yankee is also going to perform at the event along with a lineup of artists such as Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Camila Fernandez and others.

-- REDIFF NEWS 

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