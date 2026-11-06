Delhi: One arrested for possession of 30,000 counterfeit cigarettes

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The police in Delhi's Rohini seized the cigarettes during a raid conducted in Sector 4 on November 4.



After a tip-off about the movement of a supplier allegedly involved in the distribution of counterfeit cigarettes in the North Rohini area, the police team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused.



The police search helped in recovering 30,000 counterfeit cigarettes from his possession.



The police are trying to ascertain the source of the counterfeit cigarettes through further investigation.



-- REDIFF NEWS

39-year-old Mohammad Faizan has been apprehended for possession of 30,000 counterfeit cigarettes of a brand.