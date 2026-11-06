Deeply honoured: Nithya Raman makes history

09:02

Kerala-born Nithya Raman has won the Los Angeles mayoral race, becoming the first Indian-American elected to lead the city, as incumbent Karen Bass conceded defeat and pledged a smooth transition.



Raman's victory propels the urban planner and city council member to the leadership of America's second-largest metropolis, establishing her simultaneously as its first South Asian mayor and marking a historic milestone in a political journey that began with her election to the municipal council in 2020.



"Los Angeles, I am deeply honoured to be your next mayor," Raman wrote on X on Thursday.



The most recent Los Angeles County electoral updates, refreshed at 4:34 pm local time, recorded Raman holding 460,772 ballots, equivalent to 52.70 per cent, compared with Bass's 413,519 votes, representing 47.30 per cent.



Her lead expanded to 47,253 votes, marking a significant increase from the 34,654-vote advantage reported during the morning count, though these figures remain provisional while electoral staff continue processing votes cast on Tuesday.