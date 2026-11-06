Daughter of Keralam shines: CM hails Nithya Raman's LA win

15:06



A Daughter of Keralam Shines at Los Angeles City Hall



Heartiest congratulations to dear Nithya Raman on her historic victory in the Los Angeles mayoral election. She is set to become the city’s 44th mayor and the first Asian-American to hold the office.



Born in Keralam, Nithya pic.x.com/88HQBUF0RQ — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) November 6, 2026

Raman, 45, represents District 4 on the Los Angeles City Council. She defeated incumbent Karen Bass, 73, in the November 3 election. Bass conceded defeat on Thursday.



Her victory means that the two largest cities in the US, New York and Los Angeles, will have mayors of South Asian descent. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who assumed office in January 2026, is also a Democratic Socialist.



An urban planner by training, Raman graduated from Harvard University before earning a postgraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).



She was among several Indian-American candidates who won in the 2026 US midterm elections, which saw the Democrats make significant gains and take control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.



Indian American Impact said Raman's victory was a reflection of the growing political representation of South Asian Americans in California, which is home to more than one million people of South Asian origin. Raman, 45, represents District 4 on the Los Angeles City Council. She defeated incumbent Karen Bass, 73, in the November 3 election. Bass conceded defeat on Thursday.Her victory means that the two largest cities in the US, New York and Los Angeles, will have mayors of South Asian descent. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who assumed office in January 2026, is also a Democratic Socialist.An urban planner by training, Raman graduated from Harvard University before earning a postgraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).She was among several Indian-American candidates who won in the 2026 US midterm elections, which saw the Democrats make significant gains and take control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.Indian American Impact said Raman's victory was a reflection of the growing political representation of South Asian Americans in California, which is home to more than one million people of South Asian origin.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday congratulated Nithya Raman on her victory in the Los Angeles mayoral election, saying her achievement was a source of inspiration for people in the state.In a post on X, Satheesan called Raman's victory historic, pointing out that she would become the 44th mayor of Los Angeles and the first South Asian American to occupy the post."A Daughter of Keralam Shines at Los Angeles City Hall," the chief minister said.Born in Keralam, Raman has made a name for herself in urban planning and public service in the US. Her election victory marks another milestone in her career, Satheesan said, describing her journey as an inspiration to Malayalis across the world.