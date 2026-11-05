CJP to hold protest against SIR in Kochi on Nov 7

01:04

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kochi on November 7, with activist Abhijeet Dipke and other key party members set to participate in the demonstration.



Titled "Jantar Mantar at Kochi", the protest will be held at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm, the party announced in a post on X, urging people to join the demonstration under the slogan, "Save Democracy! Cancel SIR!"



CJP's media and south zone lead Vijay Mallangi and national secretary Aafreen Nawaz will also participate in the protest.



The demonstration marks the party's first major move since its leaders were detained in Delhi on October 13 while attempting to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.



Dipke, along with other CJP leaders, including Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained by Delhi Police for allegedly attempting to hold a protest against the CEC at Jantar Mantar without permission.



Earlier on Thursday, CJP activists Das and Ranka appeared at the Delhi Crime Branch office after being summoned in connection with the investigation into the October 13 Jantar Mantar trespassing case.