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CCTV captures 'delivery man' snatching woman's gold chain in Mumbai

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A 76-year old woman in Mumbai's Kandivali area was recently robbed inside her building. 

An unidentified man allegedly snatched the gold chain off her neck when Aruna Anilkant Rupani was standing near the elevator outside her flat in Uman Society on Mathuradas Extension Road.

The man posed as a delivery person, accosted her and repeatedly asked Rupani for an address. As she turned towards her flat, he snatched her gold chain. The CCTV footage of the robbery has gone viral on social media.

A case had been registered and efforts were underway to trace the chain-snatcher. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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