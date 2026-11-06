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CBI books Big Bazaar owner Kishore Biyani in Rs 904 cr fraud

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Kishore Biyani
Kishore Biyani
CBI books noted industrialist Kishore Biyani and Future Retail Ltd in alleged bank fraud case of Rs 904.32 crore.  Biyani, the founder of the Future Group, faces multiple legal, regulatory, and financial cases brought by market regulators, public sector banks, and creditors. The penalties stem from violations of listing norms, undisclosed related-party transactions, diversion of funds, and governance failures. Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, fbb (Fashion at Big Bazaar) and Central (lifestyle stores) were part of the Future Retail group. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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LIVE! CBI books Big Bazaar owner Kishore Biyani in Rs 904 cr fraud
LIVE! CBI books Big Bazaar owner Kishore Biyani in Rs 904 cr fraud

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