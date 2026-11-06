Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CAT 2026 admit card released; where to get it

Fri, 06 November 2026
Share:
15:05
Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock Project/Pexels
Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock Project/Pexels
The Indian Institute of Management, Indore, has officially released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit cards.

Registered candidates appearing for the management entrance exam can now download their hall tickets directly from the official portal at iimcat.ac.in.

To access the hall ticket, candidates can go to the 'registered candidate login' section and log in using their registered CAT user ID and password.

The admit card includes a candidate's allotted examination centre, test slot, reporting time and specific exam-day guidelines.

The CAT 2026 exam is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across three distinct sessions:
  • Slot 1 (8.30 am to 10.30 am)
  • Slot 2 (12.30 pm to 2.30 pm)
  • Slot 3 (4.30 pm to 6.30 pm)
On November 29, candidates must carry a clear printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government photo ID to the test centre as entry will be strictly prohibited without these documents.  

Over 2.8 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year.

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Mouth on fire': Sonia recalls trying tandoori chicken with Rajiv
LIVE! 'Mouth on fire': Sonia recalls trying tandoori chicken with Rajiv

SC refuses to suspend Tejpal's sentence in rape case
SC refuses to suspend Tejpal's sentence in rape case

The Supreme Court has refused to suspend the 10-year sentence of journalist Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 rape case. This decision follows the Bombay High Court's conviction on August 6, which overturned a previous acquittal. Tejpal had...

Ro Khanna gathers support for 2028 Presidential bid
Ro Khanna gathers support for 2028 Presidential bid

Following the midterm elections, attention is already turning to the 2028 US presidential polls. Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna is seeing early support for a potential bid, with allies launching a group to build momentum....

Abdullahs meet 'dissident MLAs', say no rift in party
Abdullahs meet 'dissident MLAs', say no rift in party

The National Conference leadership, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, met with disgruntled MLAs in Srinagar on Friday to address their concerns and dismiss rumours of a party rift. The leadership asserted the party's unity and...

'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'
'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'

'Trump has weakened, not necessarily restrained.'