CAT 2026 admit card released; where to get it

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock Project/Pexels
The Indian Institute of Management, Indore, has officially released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit cards.
Registered candidates appearing for the management entrance exam can now download their hall tickets directly from the official portal at iimcat.ac.in
.
To access the hall ticket, candidates can go to the 'registered candidate login' section and log in using their registered CAT user ID and password.
The admit card includes a candidate's allotted examination centre, test slot, reporting time and specific exam-day guidelines.
The CAT 2026 exam is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across three distinct sessions:
- Slot 1 (8.30 am to 10.30 am)
- Slot 2 (12.30 pm to 2.30 pm)
- Slot 3 (4.30 pm to 6.30 pm)
On November 29, candidates must carry a clear printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government photo ID to the test centre as entry will be strictly prohibited without these documents.
Over 2.8 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year.
-- REDIFF GET AHEAD