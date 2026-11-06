CA Foundation exam results declared; two girls top

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-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results.Kansika, who is from Hisar, and Mahek Gupta from Hyderabad jointly secured All India Rank 1, scoring 361 marks out of 400.The overall pass percentage was 18.93 per cent; of the 1,04,240 candidates who appeared for the exam across 580 test centres, 19,736 successfully cleared it.Male candidates registered a pass rate of 20.47 per cent; for female candidates, it was 17.32 per cent.Candidates can download their scorecards from the official portal caresults.icai.org by entering their registration number and roll number.Candidates who have successfully cleared the foundation level are now eligible to proceed to register for the CA intermediate course.