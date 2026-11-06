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Bomb threat to HC, BSE, Big B's 'Jalsa' turns out to be hoax

Fri, 06 November 2026
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17:51
A view of the Bombay high court/File image
A view of the Bombay high court/File image
Police were put on high alert on Friday after an email threatened bomb blasts at the Bombay high court, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, but it turned out to be a hoax.

Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and other security agencies carried out extensive searches across all these locations, officials said.

However, no suspicious material or explosives were found, police said, adding that cyber police officials were tracing the IP address of the sender.

This marks the second security scare involving Bachchan in recent weeks. On October 23, an email received by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi threatened a grenade attack on a school and also an attack on Bachchan's Juhu residence between October 31 and November 27.

It had also warned of an attack during singer Diljit Dosanjh's scheduled concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

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