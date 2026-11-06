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Assam: 1 dead in fire at Oil India Ltd's intermediate tank farm

Fri, 06 November 2026
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16:18
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
An employee of a private firm engaged by the PSU died in a fire that broke out at Oil India Ltd's Intermediate Tank Farm in Assam's Dibrugarh district on November 6, Friday. 

The company said the fire at the Intermediate Tank Farm in Tengakhat erupted around 9.05 am during maintenance work in which one person was killed and six others were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Dutta.

The injured were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, and OIL Hospital.

Oil India Ltd said its fire service personnel were immediately mobilised, and the blaze has been brought under control. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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