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Ananya Panday Calls Akshay Kumar's Son, Aarav Bhatia 'My Heart'

Fri, 06 November 2026
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17:57
Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Ananya Panday and Aarav Bhatia are giving us a little festive bestie moment! The duo was spotted together at Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai, looking perfectly coordinated in ivory and silver.

While Aarav kept things elegant in a white embroidered kurta-sherwani, paired with matching trousers and a draped stole, Ananya brought the sparkle in her recreation of Rani Mukerji's iconic silver-white lehenga from 'Say Shava Shava' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Manish Malhotra creation featured a heavily embellished crop top, a matching skirt and a sheer drape.

But it was Ananya's Instagram caption that caught our attention. Sharing a picture with Aarav, she simply wrote, 'my heart'. Okay, that's adorable! The Bollywood inner circle clearly had its share of festive reunions.

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