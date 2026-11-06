Ananya Panday Calls Akshay Kumar's Son, Aarav Bhatia 'My Heart'

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Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram





REDIFF GET AHEAD

Ananya Panday and Aarav Bhatia are giving us a little festive bestie moment! The duo was spotted together at Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai, looking perfectly coordinated in ivory and silver.While Aarav kept things elegant in a white embroidered, paired with matching trousers and a draped stole, Ananya brought the sparkle in her recreation of Rani Mukerji's iconic silver-whitefrom '' inThe Manish Malhotra creation featured a heavily embellished crop top, a matching skirt and a sheer drape.But it was Ananya's Instagram caption that caught our attention. Sharing a picture with Aarav, she simply wrote, 'my heart'. Okay, that's adorable! The Bollywood inner circle clearly had its share of festive reunions.