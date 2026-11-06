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AMU gets its 1st woman students' union VP in 105 years

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Women candidates made history in the Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union elections, winning six of the 13 posts, including that of vice-president. The results were announced on Friday.

Nashra Naim became the first woman to be elected vice-president of the students' union in the institution's 105-year history. She polled 7,091 votes, defeating her nearest rival, who secured 5,818 votes, according to the results.

Women also won five of the 10 cabinet member positions, the highest representation they have achieved in the students' union so far.

Mohammad Noman Ashraf was elected president, winning by a margin of more than 4,100 votes, while Mohammad Hamdan secured the post of secretary.

The results were announced by Prof Javaid Talib, Chief Election Officer for the AMUSU and AMU Court elections, and Prof Nazia Hasan, who oversaw the Women's College Students' Union elections.

The elections were particularly significant as they were held after a gap of eight years. Their return followed years of student protests, with demonstrations continuing over the past three years.

A senior faculty member said the ongoing Gen Z protests had also shaped the election campaign.

"Unlike previous years, when campus-specific issues dominated the campaign, this time the discourse also revolved around broader national issues, including those concerning Muslims," the faculty member said, requesting anonymity.

AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon welcomed the peaceful conduct of the polls, calling it "a triumph of the highest democratic traditions" of the institution.

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