Al Falah univ chairman gets 7-day custody parole to see ill wife

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Siddiqui is in custody in two money laundering cases.





He filed a plea seeking interim bail or custody parole for a week on medical and humanitarian grounds to take care of his ailing wife.



Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the order after Siddiqui said his wife is a stage-4 ovarian cancer patient and has to undergo chemotherapy on November 10.



The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) senior counsel was opposed to Siddiqui's interim release. The counsel cited Siddiqui's involvement in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case, and submitted that the accused was a flight risk and had criminal antecedents.



In July, the high court had refused to grant interim bail to Siddiqui and permitted him to meet his wife on custody parole on three dates.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui has been granted seven-day custody parole by the Delhi high court. In a custody parole, a prisoner is escorted by armed police to the place of visit.