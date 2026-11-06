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Air India resumes non-stop flights to New York

Fri, 06 November 2026
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15:39
Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters
Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters
Air India re-started direct flights to New York [JFK] and Newark from Mumbai/Delhi, via the Iraqi airspace, reducing flying time from 21 to 18 hours, reports the New Indian Express.

Air India has four direct flights to the US, two to JFK airport and two to Newark International Airport.

Earlier, the AI long haul flight had to stop for a technical halt at Rome airport to refuel before the onward journey into the United States. The move was facilitated after Iraq opened its airspace which previously was only used for military operations.

The Iran and Pakistan air space continue to remain closed.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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