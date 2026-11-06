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Abdul El-Sayed's victory has laid bare a truth about America's view on Israel

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Soon-to-be Michigan senator Abdul El-Sayed. Reuters/Brian Snyder
Soon-to-be Michigan senator Abdul El-Sayed. Reuters/Brian Snyder
Among the things that Abdul El-Sayed's victory in the Michigan Senate race revealed is this: the debate over US policy toward Israel does not primarily pit the left versus the right. It pits the top versus the bottom.

There was no grassroots enthusiasm in the state for maintaining US military aid and weapons sales to Israel. That view no longer commands support even among ordinary Republicans. There was instead a massive infusion of pro-Israel money, mostly from extremely wealthy people.

Abdul El-Sayed's opponents - Haley Stevens and Mike Rogers - were vehicles for that infusion, and for other corporate interests, which is why they came off as so hollow. El-Sayed poked fun at how few people attended Rogers' rallies because it illustrated the lack of popular energy in his campaign.

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