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60 YC leaders suspended for skipping Rahul's Ramlila rally

Fri, 06 November 2026
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering at INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, November 1, 2026./Amit/ANI Photo
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering at INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, November 1, 2026./Amit/ANI Photo
The suspension of 60 Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress leaders for failing to attend a rally led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi has sparked discontent within the party's state unit, with several leaders calling the decision unilateral and undemocratic.

Affected leaders claimed they missed the November 1 event at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi due to genuine personal emergencies, such as family illnesses and funerary rites, and alleged that the disciplinary action handed the BJP easy ammunition to mock them in their constituencies.

The Youth Congress suspended 60 office-bearers, including five vice-presidents, 14 general secretaries, 32 secretaries and nine district presidents from Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect on November 3.

The suspension order described the leaders' absence from the rally as "organisational indiscipline" and stated that the action would remain in force until further notice.

The leaders claimed that they were not even served show-cause notices before the action was taken.

The Congress held a rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1 to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Suspended Youth Congress secretary Divyanshu Mishra, alias Anshu, said he was unable to attend the rally because a family member had taken seriously ill.

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