3 suspects killed in encounter in Patna

16:02

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In the exchange of fire the three accused were shot and declared dead at the hospital.



As per police officials, the three men were wanted in several cases registered at police stations in Danapur and Shahpur, and were allegedly involved in the killing of a man in Maner last month.



The deceased were identified as Jayprakash Yadav, Raja Kumar and Bablu Yadav.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Patna's Maner locality in the Sherpur region saw an exchange of fire between three suspected criminals and the police on November 6, Friday.When a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and district police was out on a patrol after getting information about the suspects, they rushed to the spot and were faced with indiscriminate fire. An SHO officer had a close shave as a bullet grazed his uniform.The police fired 18 rounds, while the criminals fired more than 24 rounds.