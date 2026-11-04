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Youth beaten to death by employer in Bengaluru over love affair; accused held

Thu, 05 November 2026
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A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his employer after being found with the employer's daughter, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kiran, a native of Keralam.

The accused, Anandraj (45), who runs a cart-manufacturing unit, has been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Yelahanka, the police said.

According to the police, Kiran had been working for Anandraj for the past few years. 

On Tuesday, Anandraj left home with his wife, telling his daughter that they were travelling to their native Tamil Nadu and would return by night.

The couple, however, returned within a few hours and allegedly found Kiran and the girl together in a room.

Citing the preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said Kiran was in a relationship with the accused's daughter.

"Both were found together. Enraged, he later sent the girl to a relative's place and beat up Kiran, who later succumbed," the officer said. 

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