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IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks with the media as he arrives at a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, October 31, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

One of the biggest issues dividing the victorious Democratic party in the United States is whether they should impeach President'Accountability means holding hearings into the massive alleged corruption, holding cabinet officers likeandaccountable,' Democratic party strategisttold the'But they should not even begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Impeachment would signal that, just like Trump, we're more concerned with our political party getting even than your family getting ahead,' Begala added.Days before the election, former US vice presidentwarned the Democrats against a Trump impeachment motion.'Going in the direction of impeachment is not a good idea, just to be honest with you, just because we have limited resources,' Harris said, urging Democrats to focus on delivering results after the election.