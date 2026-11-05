Why mobile prices may go up 30%

12:58

Rising memory costs, driven by growing demand from the artificial intelligence industry, could push prices of low-end smartphones up by around 30 per cent and force consumers to delay fresh purchases or opt for second-hand devices, according to a report by Jefferies.



The report said memory costs have increased sharply as AI-related demand continues to absorb a larger share of global supply. AI is estimated to account for around 60 per cent of memory demand in CY27, while targeted capital expenditure of around USD 1.5 trillion by AI players in the same year could keep memory prices elevated for several more quarters.



Memory prices are expected to peak by mid-CY27, according to the report. However, the impact of rising component costs is already being felt by smartphone manufacturers, particularly in the affordable segment.



"Memory cost per unit is likely to have surged 3x, from $20 in CY25 to $60-65 now," the report said.



The pressure is particularly high for low-end Android smartphones priced below USD 200, where memory is estimated to account for around 60 per cent of the total bill of materials.



The report said that "a price hike of 30% in low-end phones could defer new purchases or trigger second-hand affordable purchases", indicating that higher manufacturing costs could affect consumer buying decisions.