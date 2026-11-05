Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Why mobile prices may go up 30%

Thu, 05 November 2026
Share:
12:58
image
Rising memory costs, driven by growing demand from the artificial intelligence industry, could push prices of low-end smartphones up by around 30 per cent and force consumers to delay fresh purchases or opt for second-hand devices, according to a report by Jefferies.

The report said memory costs have increased sharply as AI-related demand continues to absorb a larger share of global supply. AI is estimated to account for around 60 per cent of memory demand in CY27, while targeted capital expenditure of around USD 1.5 trillion by AI players in the same year could keep memory prices elevated for several more quarters.

Memory prices are expected to peak by mid-CY27, according to the report. However, the impact of rising component costs is already being felt by smartphone manufacturers, particularly in the affordable segment.

"Memory cost per unit is likely to have surged 3x, from $20 in CY25 to  $60-65 now," the report said.

The pressure is particularly high for low-end Android smartphones priced below USD 200, where memory is estimated to account for around 60 per cent of the total bill of materials.

The report said that "a price hike of 30% in low-end phones could defer new purchases or trigger second-hand affordable purchases", indicating that higher manufacturing costs could affect consumer buying decisions.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Crime Branch questions CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka
LIVE! Crime Branch questions CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Big SC order: 24-hr arrest deadline begins with detention
Big SC order: 24-hr arrest deadline begins with detention

The Supreme Court has ruled that the 24-hour constitutional deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate begins from the moment of detention, not from the time the police formally makes the arrest. This decision aims to...

Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul
Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul

A shuddh desi epic told through the eyes of a Hollywood blockbuster -- the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's 195 minutes long yarn has more action than emotion on its mind, notes Sukanya Verma.

HC cuts sentence in Keenan-Reuben murder case, acquits 2
HC cuts sentence in Keenan-Reuben murder case, acquits 2

The Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of Jitendra Rana for murder in the 2011 Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandez case, reducing his life sentence to 20 years. Two other accused, Sunil Both and Deepak Piwal, were acquitted of...

US sanctions Chandigarh couple for aiding Iran oil trade
US sanctions Chandigarh couple for aiding Iran oil trade

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned a Chandigarh-based couple, Suniel Kumar Sharma and Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, and their network of companies. They are accused of providing false flags and certifications to support Iran's shadow...