Vote for health

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Representational image. Pic: Jeenah Moon/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

CNN has some interesting news.Voting is good for health.According to a March study from, voting can reduce the risk of dying earlier and was based on looking at a cohort of 4,200 Wisconsin older adults and viewing their health and voting data.Hard to believe? Actually not.Explains CNN: 'Happiness, altruism, optimism, social connection and a sense of belonging and purpose all have been linked with longevity in previous studies. And the American Medical Association has acknowledged voting as a social determinant of health'.Says Dr Femida Handy, professor at School of Social Policy and Practice, University of Pennsylvania and first author on the study, told CNN, 'Understand voting as not being a magic pill that's going to make life longer, but it raises the possibility that it provides some certain psychological benefits'.