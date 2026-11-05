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Vote chori just trailer, full picture is...: Congress

Thu, 05 November 2026
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15:43
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The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Centre over reported remarks by Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh that voter ID would replace Aadhaar for identifying beneficiaries of social welfare schemes, saying "vote chori" was only the trailer and the real picture was "haq-huqooq (rights) chori".

Singh, also known as Lallan Singh, reportedly said that beneficiaries seeking financial assistance and welfare payments under schemes run by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj would now have to provide their Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, along with mandatory biometric authentication.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh questioned whether the move was now official government policy.

"Over the past few days the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj has said not once but twice that Voter ID will replace Aadhaar for identifying beneficiaries for social welfare programmes. Is this now official Modi Govt policy?" Ramesh said.

If that was indeed the government's position, it would mean that Aadhaar was no longer being used for the primary purpose for which it was conceived and intended, he said.

Ramesh also pointed to concerns over the use of Aadhaar, saying lakhs of people had been denied access to social welfare and social security schemes.

"Making SIR the basis will end up excluding even more people on a massive scale," he said.

"Vote Chori is just the trailer. The full picture is haq-huqooq chori," Ramesh added.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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