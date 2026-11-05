US sanctions Indian couple for aiding Iran

10:56

The US has imposed sanctions on a Chandigarh-based couple and a network of companies they operate for allegedly helping Iran's shadow fleet transport petroleum using false flags and certifications.

The US Department of the Treasury has sanctioned Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, accusing them of misleading maritime regulatory authorities in several jurisdictions to set up fraudulent flagging authorities and maritime classification societies.

"Purporting to represent nations from nearly every continent, from Guyana to Eswatini and Laos, Sharma and Shahid have allowed the Iranian shadow fleet, including those operating on behalf of the Iranian military and its proxies, to evade international restrictions on their operation," the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the department, Sharma established Singapore-based Eswatini Maritime Affairs and International Ship Registry PTE Ltd in 2023. Despite being publicly disavowed by Eswatini authorities, the company continues to provide flagging services to vessels carrying Iranian petroleum, it said.

"We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The department said Sharma and Shahid also oversee a network of companies, primarily based in India, some of which are allegedly used to set up fraudulent ship registries.

Sharma is the managing director of India-based Oceaniek Technologies India, which he allegedly used to establish bogus flag registries claiming to represent Aruba, Nicaragua and Sint Maarten, the Treasury Department said.

Indian nationals Ashwani Kumar Dhiman and Ishwinder Singh are listed as directors of several businesses run by Sharma, including Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited. Shahid is also involved in the network, the department said.

The US has also sanctioned several India-based companies controlled by Shahid. These include Precept Trends Private Limited, Polynesia Maritime Private Limited, Alexarya Finserv Private Limited, Alexarya Media and Entertainment Private Limited, Viharaboating Private Limited and Aryavart Maritime and Educational Trust.

-- REDIFF NEWS