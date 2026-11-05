UP man ties wife to chair, burns her alive over 'infidelity'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a chair, doused with petrol and set on fire by her husband over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Thursday morning, police said.The accused, identified as Sukhbir Singh alias Monu, fled with the couple's two children after the incident in Jagatpur village, under the Chhibramau police station area.Sonam died in the fire. Her remains were recovered from the house after firefighters brought the blaze under control.The couple's children, a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were taken away by their father, police said.The couple had been married for around 11 years. Sukhbir, who worked in a private company in Haryana's Hisar, had returned to the village around 15 days ago, villagers said.Chhibramau Station House Officer Kapil Dubey said Sukhbir suspected his wife of having an affair with a local youth and had been keeping a close watch on her.His suspicions reportedly grew after he caught her speaking to the youth over the phone. The couple had been arguing over the issue for the past two days, police said.On Thursday morning, around 7 am, Sukhbir allegedly tied Sonam to a chair, poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.Villagers rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion and seeing flames coming from the house. They alerted the police and fire brigade.Firefighters took around one-and-a-half hours to douse the flames. When they entered the house, they found Sonam's skeletal remains.Dubey, along with a police team, inspected the spot and confirmed the victim's identity.Sukhbir is absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him, police said.