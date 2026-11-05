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Trump's midterm setback may reduce US tariff threats for India

Thu, 05 November 2026
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15:30
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US President Donald Trump's setback in the midterm elections could ease the risk of sudden tariff hikes and give India more breathing room in its trade negotiations with Washington, though uncertainty over trade is likely to persist, according to a report by Emkay Research.

The report said the election results are unlikely to bring any major changes to the overall US tariff structure but could influence how Trump deals with trading partners. With Democrats gaining control of both chambers of Congress, the administration may face greater hurdles in introducing fresh trade measures.

"Fewer new escalation tools, more pressure to deliver consumer affordability, and deals before 2028" are likely to shape Trump's trade policy in the wake of the midterm results, the report said.

It noted that any fresh tariff hikes may increasingly have to rely on investigations under Section 301 and Section 232, making sudden increases less likely and giving trading partners some room to prepare.

For India, the report said the pressure to quickly conclude a trade deal with the US has eased. It pointed out that the proposed 18 per cent framework rate was never implemented, while Indian goods are now subject to a lower 10 per cent Section 301 duty.

The report also said the US had lost its leverage under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

However, the easing of tariff pressure does not mean that trade risks have gone away. Sector-specific duties under Section 232, particularly those affecting pharmaceuticals and electronics, remain a concern for Indian exporters.

The report also warned that a setback in diplomatic efforts involving Russia or Iran could once again put India's oil imports under scrutiny.

"Trade remains one of the few areas he controls alone, however, so headline volatility will persist even as the bias softens," the report said, suggesting that Trump could continue to use trade measures despite the changed political balance in Washington.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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