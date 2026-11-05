Traders' body writes to Rahul holding him accountable for disrupting business

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, expressing strong resentment over the repeated disruption of business in Delhi due to political rallies, protests and demonstrations over the past month.In the letter, CAIT questioned the Congress rally held on November 1, 2026, as well as the support extended by the Congress and other political parties to demonstrations organised by various groups during this period.The traders' body said it would wait for Rahul Gandhi's response before deciding on its next move. However, it plans to convene a crucial national-level meeting of Delhi's traders and prominent trade leaders from across the country soon after Diwali to discuss the way forward.CAIT said the issue was no longer confined to Delhi's trading community. If commercial activities could be disrupted in the national capital, the same could happen in any other city, making it a matter of national concern."The trading community of India is not so weak that it will continue to tolerate such circumstances indefinitely. The time has come to send a strong message and hold those responsible accountable," the letter said.CAIT has also announced plans to observe a nationwide "Dhikkar Diwas" (Day of Condemnation) to protest against the disruptions. The date will be decided at the upcoming national meeting in New Delhi.In the letter, CAIT national president B C Bhartia questioned the political and moral responsibility of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for backing demonstrations that, he said, had severely affected business in the national capital. The disruptions have come at a particularly difficult time for traders, coinciding with the festive season and the peak period for wedding shopping.Bhartia said Rahul Gandhi could not appeal to people to support local businesses while backing protests that kept customers away from markets."Rahul Gandhi cannot hold two contradictory positions simultaneously. On one hand, he appeals to people to purchase from local markets, while on the other, he supports political activities and demonstrations that prevent customers from reaching those very markets. This is not merely political inconsistency; it is a glaring contradiction that directly hurts the livelihoods of ordinary traders," he said.