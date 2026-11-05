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Today is Men Make Dinner Day

Thu, 05 November 2026
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10:35
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shixart1985/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shixart1985/Wikimedia Commons
The first Thursday of every November is Men Make Dinner Day. 

So gentlemen, get your sleeves rolled up, aprons on and prepare to wow us! 

Making dinner is not that tiresome or difficult if you are a bit organised. 

Identify your recipe ahead of time and make sure you have the ingredients and cooking equipment for it. 

Let us provide you with a few delicious recipes that are not that taxing to make:

A khichdi should def be on this list: Manisha's Akkha Masoor Khichdi.

You could try a simple Bengali fish curry: Macher Jhol

Something with chicken is always a good bet: Hitesh's Dhaba-Style Chicken.

Usually an egg main course is most welcome: Egg Baida Rotis or an Anda Burji.

How about a wonderful but classical pasta dish that will have your diners in raptures? Vinay's Classic Cacio e Pepe Pasta

A biryani is a must option: Reshma's Quick And Easy Mutton Biryani.
 

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