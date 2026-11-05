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TN temple receives over Rs 5 cr cash, 160 gm gold and 1,540 gm silver

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Image Credit: Wikipedia
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Temples often receive surprising amounts of donations from devotees. 

The Sri Arunachaleshwar temple in Tiruvannamalai, located about 190 km from Chennai, has received a sum of Rs 5.06 crore in cash, 160 grams of gold, and 1,540 grams silver.

Coinciding with the Tamil month 'Aippasi', the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department recently opened the shrine's offering box (hundi) to count the amount and offerings. 

The hundis are opened in the presence of senior HR & CE officials and the currency notes are counted and the gold and silver articles are accounted for.

According to sources, the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple received Rs 2.26 crore in cash, along with 286 grams gold, 10.752 kg of silver and 393 foreign currency notes, while the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram received Rs 1.21 crore in cash, 14 grams gold, 1.405 kg of silver and 191 foreign currency notes during its monthly hundi counting, recently.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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