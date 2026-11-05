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Soni Razdan, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @sonirazdan/Instagram





--REDIFF MOVIES

Actor Soni Razdan has clarified her statement on social media regarding bursting fire crackers in Diwali.Taking to her X account, Soni wrote, 'To everyone on X who wishes to twist my post into something that it is not...I think you are simply unable to see the woods for the trees.'Let me clarify something, since my use of the word anti-national seems to have caused so much confusion. Bursting crackers is not what makes you nationalistic. And choosing not to burst them is certainly not anti-national.'What I find deeply irresponsible, however, is knowingly contributing to the appalling air pollution that is making it increasingly difficult for people to breathe.'If we are going to use the term anti-national, then surely putting the health of an entire community at risk for the sake of a few moments of personal pleasure is a far more relevant place to start.'And must every conversation about something as basic as public health be turned into a debate about religion? This is NOT about religion. It is about AIR.'It is about children falling ill, missing school and struggling to breathe. It is about the health and well-being of every citizen of this country, irrespective of their religion, faith or beliefs.'Please don't twist a simple message about collective responsibility into something it was never intended to be. Because these are your children too. They are everyone's children. And they deserve to breathe clean air. Surely that is something we can all agree on?'