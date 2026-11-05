Tata Motors' apps flagged for security concerns by CERT-In

11:28

Image: Tata Motors iRA 2.0/ Google Play

The Tata Motors' iRA 2.0 and iRA.ev connected vehicle applications have been flagged for security vulnerabilities.





Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has highlighted four vulnerabilities that could allow an attacker to get sensitive credentials or access vehicle-related information, with the severity rating marked as 'high'.





The apps allow customers to access connected vehicle features such as vehicle status, health monitoring, trip information and remote commands. The impacted applications are Tata Motors iRA 2.0 versions 26.7.3 and below, and Tata Motors iRA.ev versions 26.7.2 and below.





An upgrade to these apps to the latest iRA 2.0 version 26.8.2 and iRA.ev version 26.9.1 has been strongly recommended .





The issues with the current version are over weaknesses in how the applications store credentials, handle web content and secure communications with backend systems.





These vulnurablities could potentially allow attackers to intercept or modify data exchanged between the application and its backend services, inadequate validation of URLs that could allow attackers to obtain authentication tokens and impersonate users among other issues.





-- REDIFF NEWS