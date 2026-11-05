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Take refuge from skyrocketing AQI!

Thu, 05 November 2026
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IMAGE: Landour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Paul Hamilton/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: Landour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Paul Hamilton/Wikimedia Commons
Fleeing the suffocating AQI hovering over many parts of India, especially in the Delhi, NCR and Haryana regions? 

Conde Nast Traveller has help! 

It has compiled a list of places with brilliant AQIs and crystal-clear skies, near Delhi, that you might want to pack your bags and head to right now. 

Topping it is Lansdowne in Uttarakhand gorgeously perched in the mountains, with a cheerful 71 AQI and probably near-zero noise pollution levels.

And then there's the hill station of Nainital with an almost perfect 45 AQI and its sparkling lake and boating excursions. 

Landour, at No 3, is proud to have an AQI of 51 and is about walks in the forest, colonial era vibes and vistas of the snowy Himalayas.

Shimla at this time owns an AQI of 49, the Mall and views of grand buildings that people come from miles to see.

Shamshi, with an AQI of a promising 38, near Kullu, offers an unforgettable glimpse of Himachal's mountainscapes.

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

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