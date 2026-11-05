SSC CGL Tier 1 provisional answer key out today

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-REDIFF GETAHEAD

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the SSC CGL Tier 1 provisional answer key 2026 on its official website, www.ssc.gov.in.The computer-based national-level examination to recruit graduates for various Group B and Group C government jobs in central government ministries, departments and offices, was conducted between September 30 and October 30, 2026.Candidates who are not satisfied or wish to challenge any of the answers in the provisional answer key may do so between November 4 (9 pm IST) and 7, 2026 (9 pm IST).