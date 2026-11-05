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Shraddha Walkar case: Court summons Tihar jail head over threats to accused Aaftab

Thu, 05 November 2026
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A local court in Delhi has summoned the Tihar Jail superintendent to explain the action taken to ensure the safety of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, after he claimed he is receiving threats from fellow inmates even after an earlier direction to protect him.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi issued the summons, seeking a report on compliance with its November 2 order directing jail authorities to take immediate measures to ensure Poonawala's safety.

The court, in an order dated November 4, directed the jail superintendent to appear with a compliance report on November 6. Poonawala will also be produced before the court through video conferencing on that date.

During the hearing, Poonawala's counsel Akshay Bhandari told the court that the undertrial is still receiving threats from inmates and no action has been taken despite court's directions.

On November 2, the court had directed jail authorities to take immediate steps to ensure Poonawala's safety after he claimed that fellow inmates had repeatedly threatened to slash his face with improvised weapons and cause him bodily harm.

The accused had told the court that some inmates had been threatening him for around 10 days. He had also expressed concerns over his safety inside Jail No. 4A of Tihar Jail, which houses a special cell and also functions as a punishment ward.

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