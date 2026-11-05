Sharad Pawar stable: Breach Candy Hospital

11:59

A doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, Dr Pratit Samdani, on Thursday shared that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar is in a stable condition. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection.



Speaking to the reporters, Dr Samdani said that Pawar, who was admitted on Wednesday night, is currently undergoing treatment.



"Sharad Pawar was admitted yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. He is stable and under treatment. He was admitted last night; he had a cough and an infection, something like bronchitis trouble. His treatment is ongoing, and he is currently stable," he said.



Earlier on Wednesday, the NCP-SP chief was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital shortly after being discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic.